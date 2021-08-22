  1. Politics
Iranian, Azeri Navy commanders underline expansion of coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Senior naval officials of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan stressed the need to increase the level of military cooperation between sides.

A meeting has been held between the Commander of the Northern Fleet of the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Rear Admiral Abdulvahab Tahiri, and a delegation led by the Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Habib Khalilov, according to Azertag.

The sides exchanged views on the organizing and conducting of the "Sea Cup" contest held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021".

Rear Admiral Tahiri said he was glad to see the Azerbaijani delegation in Iran and wished them success in this contest.

Captain 1st Rank Khalilov thanked his Iranian counterpart for the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest in the Islamic Republic of Iran this year. He stressed that the contest was held in order to further increase friendly relations between the participating countries.

