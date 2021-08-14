Iran's team arrive in Moscow for Intl. Army Games 2021

The Iranian delegation arrived in the Russian capital on Friday and would be quarantined for three days due to anti-coronavirus protocols.

The 7th edition of the International Army Games will be held from 22 August to 04 September 2021 in Russia.

The competition will be hosted in eleven countries in the 2021 Games. Over 280 teams from 42 countries will compete in the game to show their combat skills, professionalism, and determination to win.

The International Army Games also referred to as ‘War Olympics’, is an international military sports event, which aims to strengthen military-to-military cooperation between countries and trust between the participating nations.

