Iran to host 3 competitions of Army International Games 2021

Iran will host participants in artillery fire, diving competitions, and one of the sectors of the navy cluster in this event.

The International Army Games-2021 will be held from August 22 to September 4., at Patriot Expo (Moscow Region), Kubinka Air Base, Alabino Military Training Grounds.

During the Games, it is planned to hold 34 international competitions with the maximum expansion of the geography of their holding to 15 countries. Invitations to participate in the games were sent to the military departments of 95 countries.

The first stage of preparation for the International Army Games 2021 has begun in the Russian Armed Forces. In February, the first stage of qualifying competitions for the Army Competitions started, the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

The qualifying competition will end in May-June 2021. Based on their results, a national team of the Russian Federation will be formed to participate in each competition.

Three new competitions will be held during this year's games: "Meridian" - for specialists of the military topographic service; "Tactical shooter", which is based on the elements of the tactical army shooting from various small arms; and the “Army of Culture” competition of creative teams will receive further development. In total, 34 competitions are planned to be held within the framework of the international games. The first of them, the Sayan March competition, will be held from April 14 to 17 in the Krasnoyarsk Territory at the Ergaki mountain training base.

“About 20 states are considering the possibility of holding the ARMI-2021 contests: Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, India, Israel, China, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. The final decision on the location of the competitions will be made at a meeting of the Organizing Committee of ARMI-2021 during the second planning conference in March," Colonel-General Ivan Buvaltsev noted.

The organizers of the event expect that next year at least 260 teams from more than 45 countries will take part in the competition.

The International Army Games 2020 was held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5., 2020. More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from over 30 countries and regions competed in the games.

