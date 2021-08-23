  1. Politics
6 countries to compete at World Army Deep Diving in Chabahar

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – An Iranian Navy commander informed on Mon. that Russia, Syria, China, Venezuela, India, and Iran are to compete at World Army Deep Diving in Chabahar and Konarak.

Commander Mostafa Tajeddini said Russia, Syria, China, Venezuela, India, as well as Iran's team are to take part in the World Army Deep Diving in Chabahar and Konarak.

This is the sixth deep-diving competition of the world armies, hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the third naval zone of Konarak, he added.

More than 100 athletes will take part in the competition, which runs until September 2, and the delegations have started training as of today.

Simultaneously with these competitions, the Sea Cup competitions are underway in the northern Iranian port of Bandar Anzali with the participation of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan as well as Iran's team.

