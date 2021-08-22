Intl. army games begin in Isfahan's Shahinshahr

The Iranian Amry's Deputy Commander for Coordinating the Affairs Brigadier General Abbas Fallah said at the inauguration ceremony of the Russian-initiated international army games that these games aim to promote peace, friendship and enhance cultural interactions among the participating countries.

The Russian representative in the games in Isfahan said that the army competitions are aimed at upgrading the military capability and improving the training system and the readiness of the weapons repair units.

The Uzbekistan representative also thanked Iran for hosting the event and said that the games lay a good ground to share the experiences of the world's armies.

The representative of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, for his part, said at the ceremony that holding these competitions is not only about sharing experiences, but also getting familiar with new cultures.

The sixth edition of the International Army Games in the field of "Lords of Weapons" will be held from today until September 2 in Shahinshahr, Isfahan.

KI/5286581