Iran calls on intl. community to help displaced Afghans

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly hopes that the lives, property and honor of all individuals, especially unarmed civilians, during the recent rapid developments in Afghanistan will be protected from any aggression and that all parties will show restraint and foresight in this regard and not allow the geography of Afghanistan to be used by violent groups," Saeed Khatibzadeh Foreign Ministry Spokesman, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh also said that all diplomatic missions in Afghanistan need to be protected in accordance with international rules, saying that the Iranian foreign ministry is in constant contact with the diplomatic staff at its embassies and consulates in Kabul and Herat, and is constantly monitoring developments.

"The recent escalation of violence and chaos has led to a new wave of displaced people [from Afghanistn]," according to the Iranian spokesman, calling on the international community to seriously pay attention to the new fluxes of displaced Afghans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that all parties will resolve the existing problems through dialogue and political dialogue, he said, adding "Iran reiterates its readiness to facilitate the resolution of the Afghan question through intra-Afghan, Afghan-owned dialogue, as well as to contribute to a regional consensus on Afghanistan."

Khatibzadeh went on to say that Iran welcomes the peaceful transfer of power through a governing council consisting of Afghanistan's great and prominent leaders.

The spokesman also pointed to the recent fuel tanker in northern Lebanon, expressing sympathy with the families of the killed and injured people in the incident.

Elsewhere, the spokesman noted that Iran has received an invitation from Iraq to attend a previously announced summit in Baghdad.

He also pointed out that the Japanese foreign minister will pay a visit to Tehran in the coming week.

KI/IRN84438081