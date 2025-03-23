Pakistan army says it killed 16 militants on Afghan border

It said border troops killed all the militants in an exchange of fire during the night between March 22 and 23 in North Waziristan district, Reuters reported.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate," the army statement said.

Islamabad says that militants who attack inside Pakistan, and against the army have safe havens in Afghanistan, a charge Taliban in Kabul denies.

The incident took place as Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan is on a two-day official visit to Kabul to talk about bilateral and economic issues, a statement from Pakistan's embassy in the Taliban in Kabul said.

MNA