Mar 23, 2025, 3:51 PM

Yemeni army says hit Tel Aviv airport with hypersonic missile

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier general Yahya Saree has said that Yemeni army forces have struck and hit the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and a US plane in their latest operations.

Yemen army spokesman said in a statement on Sunday that the armed forces of his country struck Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile.

This item is being updated....

