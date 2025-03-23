Yemeni army says hit Tel Aviv airport with hypersonic missile

Yemen army spokesman said in a statement on Sunday that the armed forces of his country struck Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile.
This item is being updated....
TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier general Yahya Saree has said that Yemeni army forces have struck and hit the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and a US plane in their latest operations.
