US forces kill two gunmen at Kabul Airport

The US official went on to say that these two men, among a thousand Afghans who were standing in peace, waved their weapons threateningly in the air, which is why they were immediately targeted!

This is while that a few hours ago, senior US military officials told Associated Press that seven people have been killed in the course of chaos on the runway of Kabul Airport on Monday.

Reports indicate that Kabul Airport witnessed unrest on Sunday following the fall of city to Taliban forces and attempt of a significant number of civilians to leave Afghanistan.

It should be noted that United States and France relocated their embassies to Kabul Airport on Sunday and many other foreign countries evacuated their diplomatic staff through the airport.

According to reports, commercial flights to and from Kabul Airport have been canceled.

