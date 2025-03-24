Yemen blasts Israeli attack on Lebanon, vows all-out support

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reaffirmed the movement’s unwavering support for Lebanon and its Hezbollah resistance movement following deadly Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to Press TV.

“If the Israeli enemy engages in a return to all-out war and comprehensive aggression, we will stand by your side,” he declared. “In any circumstances that require our intervention in a supportive position, we are prepared to do so (resort to the intervention).”

Israel's latest attacks, which killed seven people and injured 40 others across Lebanon, prompting Beirut and many other states to condemn the aggression, calling for international pressure on the regime to halt its violations of the Lebanese sovereignty.

The atrocities mount concerns about Tel Aviv’s plot to launch another war on the country after killing more than 4,000 Lebanese people and wounding thousands of others during a wholesale brutal military onslaught between October 2023 and last November, when the regime entered a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

The war came in response to the Lebanese group’s pro-Palestinian operations in support of the Gaza Strip, which had come under genocidal Israeli warfare.

Ansarullah has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and resistance movements in the face of Israeli bloodletting and destruction.

Since the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and Lebanon began on October 7, 2023, the group has carried out numerous retaliatory strikes on Israeli and Israeli-linked targets, including the vessels traversing Red Sea shipping routes.

