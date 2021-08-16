US unable to repeat Afghanistan scenario in Iraq: MP

Odey Khedran from Al-Fath coalition at the Iraqi Parliament reacted to the recent development in Afghanistan and concerns over the repetition of the Afghanistan scenario in Iraq.

According to Al-Maloumeh website, Khedran said that what happened in Afghanistan was a US plot with the aim of creating chaos in Central Asia and move it to the Middle East.

He said that the Middle East already suffers from ISIL, Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups, stressing that the US cannot copy what it did in Afghanistan in Iraq because of the strong security created by the Hashd Al-Shaabi.

The lawmaker said that all the pressures and attacks that the US stages against the Hashd over the past few years is due to the fact that it confronted against US-backed terrorist groups.

He added that what is happening in Afghanistan is an international conspiracy led by Washington, adding that Iraq will stay away from the consequences of the plot thanks to the existence of Al-Hashd al-Shabi and other security organizations.

