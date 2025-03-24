  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 24, 2025, 12:03 PM

Rights Group:

Israeli settlers occupy Palestinian home in Hebron

Israeli settlers occupy Palestinian home in Hebron

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Israeli settlers have entered the home of a Palestinian family in Tel Rumeida in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, and established a new settlement there.

The seizure happened when the Palestinian family went out for an Iftar meal to break their Ramadan fast, the Rights Group said.

When the family returned, the Israeli military prevented them from approaching the house and the police refused to take a complaint, Al Jazeera reported. 

The settlers claimed they had purchased the house, but the Palestinian family has denied this, the report added. 

“It is time to stop the absurdity that a handful of messianic settlers determine the foreign and security policy of an entire country,” the group said. “The government is responsible and can and must evacuate the settlers immediately.”

MNA

News ID 229914
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News