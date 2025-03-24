Israeli settlers occupy Palestinian home in Hebron

The seizure happened when the Palestinian family went out for an Iftar meal to break their Ramadan fast, the Rights Group said.

When the family returned, the Israeli military prevented them from approaching the house and the police refused to take a complaint, Al Jazeera reported.

The settlers claimed they had purchased the house, but the Palestinian family has denied this, the report added.

“It is time to stop the absurdity that a handful of messianic settlers determine the foreign and security policy of an entire country,” the group said. “The government is responsible and can and must evacuate the settlers immediately.”

MNA