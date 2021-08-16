Afghanistan proves failure of US "imported democracy": MP

The chairman of Council of the Russian Federation Committee on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov said that the current situation in Afghanistan "the revenge of history" on the theory of modernity and the world, and noted that this is a catastrophic situation for the United States which proved the failure of liberalism.

According to Ria Novosti, Pushkov said in a post on his telegram account, "The current situation in Afghanistan is in fact a catastrophe for the United States and a defeat for liberalism worldview that had previously declared its victory over today's world."

The Russian senator said that the US failure in Afghanistan showed that the US is now backing down from its doctrine of "imported democracy."

He further noticed while the US failure in Afghanistan took place during the Biden Administration, the situation in Afghanistan is in fact the result of the actions of his predecessors, including Donald Trump, who each had a share in the current situation.

KI/TSNM2555350