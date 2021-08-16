Afghan displaced people important issue in pandemic situation

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in his meeting with the Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Zarif congratulated the 50th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries of Iran and China and expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Chinese government for providing the vaccine.

Elaborating the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on recent developments in Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized his country's support for the Coordinating Council for the peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan with the aim of preventing any escalation of violence and war in the current situation in the country.

Zarif called the issue of displaced people in the recent developments in Afghanistan and their efforts to seek refuge in neighboring countries one of the most important and necessary issues arising from the developments in Afghanistan, which needs serious attention, especially given the difficult conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yue Xiaoyong, for his part, congratulated the 50th anniversary of the beginning of political relations between the two countries, describing the strategic cooperation between the two countries in various fields as important.

He also explained his country's view on the developments in Afghanistan and stressed the need for cooperation between the countries of the region, especially Afghanistan's neighbors.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif welcomed the establishment of a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders. “Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems. Iran welcomes the announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.”

He also stressed that Iran is ready to continue its efforts for the spread of peace in Afghanistan.

ZZ/FN14000525000503