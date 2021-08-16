UN chief urges Taliban to respect intl. law in Afghanistan

Following the fall of the Afghan capital Kabul to Taliban and the escape of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting to review the latest situation in Afghanistan.

“I encourage Taliban to practice restraint in Afghanistan. Taliban must respect international law in Afghanistan and assist UNSC in upholding human rights in this country,” the UN secretary-general emphasized.

“I call on all countries to be ready to accept Afghan refugees and to refrain from any deportation so that the international community must unite to ensure that Afghanistan is no longer used as a safe haven for terrorists,” he added.

Afghanistan is witnessing important developments these days. Concurrent with the departure of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from this country and seizure of the Presidential Palace in Kabul by the Taliban, the Group has declared the end of the war in the country.

