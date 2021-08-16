Iran cancels all flights to Afghanistan: Spokesman

The spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh told reporters on Monday afternoon, "Kabul Airport Flight Control Center has announced that it is not possible to travel to this country by air due to the fact that the controller system of this airport is out of service and has become Un Control."

He said that the entire Afghanistan sky is closed, adding, "Before this note was issued by the Afghans, Iran Mahan Airlines had announced the cancellation of its flights to Kabul."

The spokesman also pointed out that for the time being until further notice, the Iranian airliners will not carry out any flights to Afghanistan.

Regarding the recent crash of an Afghan plane in Uzbekistan, Zibakhsh said "A number of Afghan refugees were on their way to Uzbekistan but the country did not allow them to land, so after the plane ran out of fuel, the plane unfortunately crashed."

KI/5282828