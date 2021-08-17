Gen. Salami orders IRGC bases to establish field pharmacies

As the Covid-19 pandemic takes more lives in Iran, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami held a virtual meeting with the IRGC commanders in provinces across Iran on Tuesday to stress the need for using all the potentialities of the IRGC to serve the people in fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gen Salami hailed the assistance that the Basiji volunteers have provided so far during the fight against Covid-19 in the form of Marty Soleimani program, saying "Today besides the special conditions arisen from the Coronavirus pandemic, we are faced with a psychological warfare staged by the enemies aimed at disappointing the people with the establishment, but with the presence of Basijis in the field to serve Corona patients and help the people, this conspiracy is thwarted."

The top commander also ordered the IRGC provincial commanders to fully use the IRGC capacities to serve the people.

He ordered the IRGC provincial commanders to use the kitchen at IRGC garrisons and barracks to cook for the needy families who are struggling with the pandemic.

Gen. Salami also said that in cities and villages where there is a shortage of medicine, the IRGC bases must set up mobile pharmacies so that people do not have to go to provincial capitals to get their medicine.

KI/TSNM2555808