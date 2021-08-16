Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbek border region

"Indeed, an Afghan Air Force plane crashed the other day in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan. Currently, the details of the incident are being studied and the relevant information will be reported later," Spokesman for the Defense Ministry of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Zulfikarov told TASS.

The Gazeta.uz media outlet reported earlier on Monday that an aircraft with identification signs of the Afghan Air Force had crashed in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya Region on the evening of August 15. Photos and videos posted on the Internet showed parts of the crashed plane and at least one injured person, it said.

The Al Jazeera TV Channel earlier reported citing a security guard of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of state had left the Islamic republic and arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan together with his wife. But Uzbekistan rejected the story.

US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the military operation in Afghanistan, which had been the single longest campaign in US history. Following this decision, the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated dramatically as the Taliban seized Kabul and is in almost full control of the entire country.

