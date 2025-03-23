Iranian foreign minister to visit Armenia Monday: spox

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Esmail Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will visit Armenia.

According to Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Minister will travel to Yerevan on Monday within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran's continuous consultations with its neighbors regarding bilateral relations and regional developments, at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart.

In addition to consulting with the Armenian Foreign Minister, Araqchi will also meet with the Prime Minister and other officials of the neighboring country during the visit and discuss and exchange views on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caucasus region.

