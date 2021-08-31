  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2021, 9:11 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 31

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 31.

Asia:

Zionist enemy seeking Plan B against Iran

Aftab:

Lambda variant detected near Iran borders

Taliban part of US universal plans

Ebtekar:

Lambda variant reaches near Iran borders

Khatibzadeh: There are no unresolvable obstacles in Tehran-Riyadh relations

Did Baghdad summit improve Iran relations with Arab countries?

Etema'd:

Vaccine first prioroty of Planning and Budget Organization

Etela'at:

Khatibzadeh: JCPOA revival possible if US returns to its commitment

No one outside Afghanistan's geography has right to decide for Afghans future 

Iran:

There are no obstacles in Tehran-Riyadh relations

Pourmirzaei adds silver to Iran tally at Paralympics

Jumhur-e Eslami:

Afghanistan economy on verge of collapse

Shargh:

Tehran has options if Vinnena talks fail

Shahrvand:

 Vienna talks not aimed at reaching a new agreement

Kayhan:

US drone strike kills nine members of one family in Kabul

No one outside Afghanistan's geography has right to decide for Afghans future

Iranian Olympic athletes win 2 gold, one silver, one bronze medals

