Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 31

Asia:
Zionist enemy seeking Plan B against Iran
Aftab:
Lambda variant detected near Iran borders
Taliban part of US universal plans
Ebtekar:
Lambda variant reaches near Iran borders
Khatibzadeh: There are no unresolvable obstacles in Tehran-Riyadh relations
Did Baghdad summit improve Iran relations with Arab countries?
Etema'd:
Vaccine first prioroty of Planning and Budget Organization
Etela'at:
Khatibzadeh: JCPOA revival possible if US returns to its commitment
No one outside Afghanistan's geography has right to decide for Afghans future
Iran:
There are no obstacles in Tehran-Riyadh relations
Pourmirzaei adds silver to Iran tally at Paralympics
Jumhur-e Eslami:
Afghanistan economy on verge of collapse
Shargh:
Tehran has options if Vinnena talks fail
Shahrvand:
Vienna talks not aimed at reaching a new agreement
Kayhan:
US drone strike kills nine members of one family in Kabul
No one outside Afghanistan's geography has right to decide for Afghans future
Iranian Olympic athletes win 2 gold, one silver, one bronze medals
RHM/
Your Comment