Army air defense constantly monitoring territorial borders

Referring to the recent unrest in Afghanistan, Brigadier-General Ali Reza Elhami said that Iranians should not be worried about the security of the country's borders. "The powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran, especially the army air defense forces, are constantly monitoring the country's territorial borders."

"No plane and drone will enter the country's airspace under any circumstances without our control and permission, and the army air defense, with the help of other forces in the armed forces, has established the necessary immunity in the field of defending the skies of Iran," the commander added.

The powerful army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not spare any effort to ensure the security of the country, General Elhami stressed, adding, "The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is aware of the importance of fully protecting the security of the airspace of Iran and is monitoring the borders with full readiness."

