Russian envoy to Kabul to meet with Taliban coordinator

Russian Presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station, according to TASS, "Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will meet on Tuesday with the coordinator of the leadership of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to discuss ensuring the security of the Russian embassy."

The Russian ambassador will discuss with the Taliban representative the details of the external protection of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation, Kabulov noted.

Zamir Kabulov also stressed that "the Russian leadership will make a decision on recognizing the regime of the Taliban movement, depending on how responsibly they will govern the country."

KI/PR