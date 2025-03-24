  1. Economy
Mar 24, 2025, 10:31 AM

Iran, Germany trade turnover hits €1.5 billion in 2024

Iran, Germany trade turnover hits €1.5 billion in 2024

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – The trade turnover between Iran and Germany in 2024 reached $1.5 billion, showing a 4% growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistics, the value of trade exchanges between Iran and Germany in 2023 reached €1.45 billion.

Accordingly, Germany exported €1.28 billion worth of products to Iran in 2024, showing a 6% increase compared to same period last year.

Iran and Germany’s trade exchanges in December 2024 reached €134 million, indicating a one percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

In 2024, Germany exported industrial equipment and machinery, valued at €520 million, to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/6397393

News ID 229910
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News