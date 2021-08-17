  1. Politics
FM spokesman:

Iran embassy in Kabul, consulate general in Herat operating

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tuesday that the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General in Herat are open and operating.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General in Herat are open and operating.

Meanwhile, he said that the number of staff in the Embassy has reduced to a level that the necessary activities of the mission are not disrupted. 

Khatibzadeh had also stated about the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat that, "Our diplomats are safe and have no problem traveling to Iran, but for safety reasons, they have preferred to remain in the mission for the time being."

