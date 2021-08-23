Tehran welcoming formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman spoke about the recent development in Afghanistan, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the developments.

"We are in contact with all parties in Afghanistan," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

He went on to say, "There is no military solution to the problems of Afghanistan and all groups and parties must resolve the issues through negotiation and dialogue."

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Afghan people for the last 40 years, the Iranian diplomat added, "We will stand by the Afghan people at this critical juncture."

He also expressed Iran's readiness to facilitate the intra-Afghan peace talks as before, saying that Tehran welcomes the peaceful transfer of power and the formation of an inclusive government.

Referring to the increasing wave of Afghan migrants in the wake of the new situation in Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh attached importance to the effective role of international organizations in reducing problems of the Afghan people.

He also spoke about Iran's hosting of the Pakistani Foreign Minister, saying, "As the pillar of security in the region, Iran makes every effort to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue."

Therefore, it is natural that Iran holds such consultations with different countries at different levels.



