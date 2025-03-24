No one even thinks of attacking Iran, FM Araghchi says

"The country's preparedness is really high, 100 percent. I am sure that no one will even think of invading this country, because they are familiar with its consequences and know that both the armed forces, the paramedics and medical forces, our government, and our people's capabilities are all prepared," said Araghchi on Monday in a gathering of Islamic Red Crescent Society.

The foreign minister also said on Sunday in an interview that talks with the United States are no longer possible unless certain things change as Washington awaits a response to its invitation for talks on a new nuclear deal.

Araghchi's comments came in the meantime as Tehran has received a letter from US President Donald Trump calling for direct talks with Tehran to resolve issues.

Tehran has vowed that it will not hold direct talks with Washington under threats and pressures, warning Washington that any military actions will receive a definitive response.

The top Iranian diplomat has also noted that Iran is continuing indirect negotiations on its peaceful nuclear program with Russia and China as well as European countries.

