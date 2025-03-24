Russia, US begin talks on Ukraine conflict

The negotiations are expected to focus on maritime security in the Black Sea and a potential ceasefire, RT reported.

The Russian delegation includes Grigory Karasin, the chair of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sergey Beseda, an adviser to the director of the Federal Security Service.

According to Reuters, the US side is led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official.

TASS reported that the closed-door talks kicked off on Monday morning in the Ritz-Carlton hotel, adding that the Saudi security services had asked reporters to vacate the premises. Ruptly video agency also published a short clip of a group of Russian and Saudi officials walking inside the hotel.

