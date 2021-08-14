Iran declares 5-day lockdown as Covid-19 takes more lives

The spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said on Saturday that from tomorrow, Sunday (August 15) at 12 o'clock, there will be a ban on travelling between provinces in place until Saturday, August 21.

Raeisi said that the Law Enforcement and the judicial officials will make sure that the restrictions are respected throughout the country.

The restrictions include fines for drivers who violate the rules.

The spokesman said that all the government bodies will be off work or will be working from home from Monday, August 16 until Saturday, August 21.

