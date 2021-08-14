  1. Iran
Aug 14, 2021, 2:32 PM

Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 4.3 million

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 29,700 COVID-19 infections and 466 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Saturday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,389,085 with the death toll standing at 97,208.

7,252 patients are in critical condition while 3,700,828 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 27 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, according to the ministry's statement.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said on Saturday that from tomorrow, Sunday (August 15) at 12 o'clock, there will be a ban on travelling between provinces in place until Friday, August 27.

Raeisi said that the Law Enforcement and the judicial officials will make sure that the restrictions are respected throughout the country.

The restrictions include fines for drivers who violate the rules.

The spokesman said that all the government bodies will be off work or will be working from home from Monday, August 16 until Saturday, August 21.

