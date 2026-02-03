Iran ready to respond to any US, Israeli threat: Envoy

Mojtaba Amani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon, said Iran is fully prepared to confront any potential military threat from the United States or Israel.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher, Amani said Iran’s participation in the possible upcoming talks with Washington is not rooted in fear, but rather in the mutual desire of both sides to manage the nuclear issue within a defined framework of dialogue.

Referring to Iran’s experience during the recent 12-day war, the Iranian ambassador said Tehran’s performance was successful, warning that any potential US attack could trigger a regional war. He stressed that Iran has the capacity to inflict painful blows on its adversaries—strikes that could force them into retreat.

Amani noted that during previous rounds of talks between Iran and the United States, Washington and Tel Aviv carried out attacks while negotiations were underway. He said these experiences enhanced Tehran’s understanding of how to manage negotiations under pressure.

The Iranian envoy emphasized that if the principle of mutual respect is upheld, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not walk away from the negotiating table.

He added that the upcoming talks will focus exclusively on Iran’s nuclear issue, stressing that matters such as ballistic missiles or Iran’s regional influence fall outside the scope of negotiations.

Rejecting claims that Iran has entered talks out of fear of war, Amani said such interpretations are incorrect, reiterating that Tehran remains ready to respond to any potential attack. He said past experiences have demonstrated Iran’s ability to withstand and counter threats from both the United States and the Israeli regime.

Addressing threats made by certain parties against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution or calls for overthrowing the Islamic Establishment, Amani said Iran is not intimidated by such rhetoric. He pointed to the recent public presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the martyrs’ cemetery and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, as well as the holding of open meetings, as a clear message that Iran remains standing and continues to grow stronger.

The ambassador concluded that Iran is fully aware of both the capabilities of its adversaries and its own strengths, adding that this awareness is sufficient to stand firm against any aggression. Negotiation, he stressed, is not a sign of weakness, but a form of crisis management based on Iran’s national interests.

