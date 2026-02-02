  1. World
Britain expels Russian diplomat amid spying accusations

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Britain has revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, the Foreign Office announced, in a retaliatory move after Moscow accused a British envoy of being a spy before his expulsion.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin had been summoned to explain what it described as an "unprovoked and unjustified" decision by Russia.

The FCDO further stated it would not "stand for intimidation of British embassy staff", accusing Russia of attempting to "deter our support for Ukraine" through its actions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for FCDO said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified decision to expel a British diplomat last month and its baseless accusations against our staff.

“Summoning the Russian ambassador, a senior FCDO official made it clear that the UK will not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and so we are taking reciprocal action today, revoking the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.

