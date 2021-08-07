  1. Culture
Short film 'The Kids' to be screened in US

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – The short film "The Kids", by Amir Daryani, will be screened at the 14th San Francisco Iranian Film Festival in the United States.

The event will be held on September 18-19.

"The Kids" is the story of a sister and brother who decide to separate due to the conditions of their home and their own behavioral disorders.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF), the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, with no affiliation to any political or religious organizations, launched in 2008, is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world.

IFF is also a platform for Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF) was established to support the Iranian film and culture in the Iranian-American community of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

The Kids" is also to take part in Fresco International Festival of Modern Art and Spiritual Films. The 8th edition of Fresco is to be held in Armenia from August 20 to 21, 2021.

