Son of Libya longtime ruler Qaddafi killed

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi, the son of Libya’s late longtime ruler, has been killed, reports said on Tuesday.

His adviser, Abdallah Othman Abdurrahim, confirmed his death in a social media post, saying that he was killed by unidentified gunmen.

Seif Al-Islam, 53, had been seen as his father’s successor.

He was arrested in November 2011 in southern Libya following a warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He was sentenced to death in 2015 after a speedy trial, but was granted amnesty.

In 2021, he announced he would run for president, but those elections were indefinitely postponed.

