Iran, 4 other states launch consultations on Eurasia Charter

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the five countries have reached an agreement to initiate formal consultations on the Eurasia Charter.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that work on the charter was first launched following an initiative proposed at the Minsk Conference in 2023 and has since been discussed and advanced in subsequent international forums.

The statement added that in November 2024, Belarus and Russia finalized a document titled “Joint Vision”, outlining key shared principles that will inform the Eurasia Charter process.

These principles include a commitment to multipolarity, recognition of Eurasia’s strategic significance, the formation of a new security architecture, and a practical roadmap for implementing agreements reached between participating states.

Officials indicated that future discussions will continue to build on these foundations as consultations among the five countries progress.

MNA/6739353