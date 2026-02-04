  1. Economy
Car production in Iran drops by 7% in nine months

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s car output fell seven percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-December 21, 2025) compared with the same period last year, an industrial official says.

Farshad Moghimi, the head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) said the decline was not significant and was mainly due to energy supply imbalances that disrupted production schedules, according to state broadcaster IRIB as reported by Tehran Times.

“When energy restrictions are imposed on production, output lost during those periods cannot be recovered,” Moghimi said, adding that efforts are under way to bring production close to last year’s level by the end of the year.

Data published on the Codal disclosure platform showed that Iran’s three largest automakers – Iran Khodro, SAIPA and Pars Khodro – produced about 897,627 passenger vehicles last year.

