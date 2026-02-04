Russia says India hasn't said it's going to stop buying oil

“We haven’t heard any statements from Delhi on this matter yet,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in comments reported by news agency RIA Novosti, according to CNBC.

“We respect bilateral U.S,-Indian relations,” Peskov told reporters. “But we attach no less importance to the development of an advanced strategic partnership between Russia and India.”

“This is the most important thing for us, and we intend to further develop our bilateral relations with Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, a former oil minister, downplayed any potential loss of Indian custom, telling reporters Tuesday: “We’re only seeing public statements. We’ll see how the situation develops.”

“But overall, our energy resource is in demand; we see this often. Supply will always find demand, because the balance is maintained,” he said in comments reported by TASS.

Prior to that, Trump claimed that a trade deal had been reached with India in a post on Truth Social on Monday, saying an agreement had been reached during a call with Modi.

MNA