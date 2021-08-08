Iranian short film 'Echo' to be screened in US

'Echo' is written and directed by Mahin Sadri.

It has been previously been screened at Tehran International Short Film Festival.

Sadri is an actress and writer, known for Agony (2018), August (2017), and The Visit (2020).

In its 25th year, the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) will take place August 9-15, 2021.

The Festival has become a leading juried competition showcase for international independent filmmakers and their work.

In 2021, the Festival will feature an expanded focus with seminars, expanded walks and tours, dinner and movie options, screenwriting retreats, history, and much much more.

In 2020, Flickers screened 340 cinematic works in six days to a large and appreciative virtual audience, surpassing expectations.

The films screened came from 54 countries, and 34 states in the United States. During the 2020 Festival, there were 84 World and US/North American Premieres. Following months of adjudication and review, Festival films were selected from over 6,900 submissions.

