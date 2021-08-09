'The Contrary Route' at Beijing intl. film festival

The event will be held on August 14-21.

The comedy-drama, “The Contrary Route”, is about a truck driver, his pregnant wife, his mistress, and a poet recovering from mental illness who are caught up in a series of unfortunate events, including a debt problem and the death of a dog.

In late June 2020, Jalili won the Golden Goblet for best director for “The Contrary Route” at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) while his film’s star Puyan Shekari was honored as best actor at the prestigious Chinese event.

BJIFF, is a film festival in Beijing, China. Founded in 2011, the film festival is supported and sponsored by China Film Administration, China Media Group and Beijing Government. The festival is one of the world's most prominent film festivals, and since its launch has been heavily attended by Hollywood executives, directors, producers, and studio heads, as well as filmmakers and actors from all over the world. It serves as an international venue for different cultures around the globe to communicate.

