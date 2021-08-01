'The Cats' finds way to American film festival

The film tells the story of a lonely girl who has just broken out of an emotional relationship. Under the Coronavirus pandemic, she spends days with his two cats in quarantine.

Now in its 25th year, the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival™ (RIIFF) will take place August 9-15, 2021.

The Festival has become a leading juried competition showcase for international independent filmmakers and their work. In 2021, the Festival will feature an expanded focus with seminars, expanded walks and tours, dinner and movie options, screenwriting retreats, history, and much much more.

Two other Iranian films namely, 'Bi Aban' and 'Eclipse', will also be screened at the 39th edition of the Flickers' Rhode Island film festival.

