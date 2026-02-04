Jamkaran campaign hugely welcomed on social media

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Prior to the mid-Shaban Eid, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent), Jamkaran Mosque in holy city of Qom launched a campaign, which received a warm welcome on social media.

The Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran, was illuminated to prepare for the mid-Sha'ban Eid, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent).

The Mosque also launched an online campaign dubbed "Who is Mahdi?", which received a very warm welcome by Muslim around the world. The following are some of the posts on X by social media activists and Muslim users:

MNA