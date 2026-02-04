Ukraine, Russia begin second round of US-brokered peace talks

The two-day trilateral meetings come after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had exploited a U.S.-backed energy truce last week to stockpile munitions, attacking Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"Another round of negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi. The negotiation process started in a trilateral format — Ukraine, the United States, and Russia," Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's top negotiator, said on the Telegram app.

Umerov said that teams would also meet in separate groups to discuss specific negotiation tracks and would then follow up with a joint meeting to synchronise positions.

Over the past year, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has pushed both Kyiv and Moscow to find a compromise to end the four-year conflict, triggered by Russia's 2022 attack of Ukraine, but the two sides remain far apart on key points despite several rounds of talks with U.S. officials.

The most sensitive issues are Moscow's demands that Kyiv give up land it still controls and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, which sits in a Russian-occupied area.

Moscow wants Kyiv to pull its troops out of all of the eastern Donetsk region, including a belt of heavily fortified cities regarded as one of Ukraine's strongest defences, as a precondition for any deal.

Ukraine said the conflict should be frozen along the current front line and has rejected any unilateral pullback of its forces.

Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine's national territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region seized before the 2022 attack, which Russia calls a special operation.

Military analysts have said that Russian forces have gained about 1.5% of Ukrainian territory since the start of 2024.

