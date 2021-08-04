'Crab' to vie at Lucania Film Festival in Italy

The 11-minute animation 'Crab', by Shiva Sadegh Amini, will be screened in the competition section of the 22nd Lucania International Film Festival in Italy.

This Italian cinematic event will be held on August 7, in Basilicata city also known by its ancient name Lucania.

The Crab is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It is made with pastel and oil paint techniques on paper combined with the rotoscopic technique.

It has been screened at several international festivals, including the Hiroshima International Animation Festival 2020, the 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus and Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the 33rd Dresden animation festival in Germany, the 14th Fest Anča International Animation Festival in Slovakia, and 8th Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Russia.

