‘Spotted Yellow’ to vie at UK Encounters Film Festival

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iranian short film "Spotted Yellow" directed by Baran Sarmad will be screened in the Encounters Film Festival 2021 in the UK.

Directed by Baran Sarmad short film "Spotted Yellow" will be displayed in the Encounters film festival.

The "Encounters" is the UK's leading short film which will be held later this year in Bristol in September. 

"Spotted Yellow" is the story of Roya, who is a young girl with a yellow spot on her face. One day she feels the signs of a real giraffe in her life. And her normal life is slowly changing.

The short film has also taken part at Atlanta Film Festival in the United States and Glasgow Short Film Festival in Scotland.

It has also been screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California.

