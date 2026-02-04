Iran, Egypt FMs hold phone talks on regional developments

According to official sources, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone to exchange views on current regional issues.

During the call, Araghchi highlighted the constructive and coordinated role of regional countries in easing tensions and maintaining stability, and praised Egypt’s diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at de-escalation.

For his part, the Egyptian foreign minister reaffirmed Cairo’s firm commitment to preserving peace in the region, emphasizing Egypt’s readiness to support any diplomatic solution that contributes to regional stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued consultations and close coordination among regional countries, agreeing that sustained dialogue remains essential amid ongoing regional challenges.

MNA