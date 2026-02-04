Massive celebration of Mid-Shab'an Eid held in Tehran

Prior to the mid-Shaban Eid, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent), Jamkaran Mosque in holy city of Qom was illuminated.

Simultaneously with the people of Tehran, millions of lovers of Imam Mahdi (AS) gathered at holy Jamkaran Mosque.

Moreover, a similar event was held earlier today at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mossalla (Grand Mosque of Imam Khomeini) to celebrate Mid-Shab'an Eid.

The following video footage shows the celebration in Valiasr Square in downtown the capital:

The lead commander of Iran police General Radan has said as many as 10,000 policemen have been tasked with ensuring the security of the ceremony at Jamkaran Mosque in Qom.

The following video shows Mehr correspondent interviewing the people in a Mawkib in Tehran's Valiasr Square.

Fire show at the ceremony in Valiasr Square:

