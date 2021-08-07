'Miss Ronaldo' to be screened at American film. fest.

The documentary narrates a story of a football player girl and her dreams.
The Crazy About Film Festival is a community-driven showcase hosted in Mineral Wells, Texas.
The event will be held on August 20-21.
TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian short documentary, 'Miss Ronaldo', by Kioumar Mohammad-Chenari is to be screened at the 2nd Crazy About Film Festival.
