Aug 7, 2021, 11:17 PM

'Miss Ronaldo' to be screened at American film. fest.

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian short documentary, 'Miss Ronaldo', by Kioumar Mohammad-Chenari is to be screened at the 2nd Crazy About Film Festival.

The documentary narrates a story of a football player girl and her dreams.

The Crazy About Film Festival is a community-driven showcase hosted in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The event will be held on August 20-21.

