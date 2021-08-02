'Ballad of a White Cow' to go to Scottish, Australian fests

'Ballad of a White Cow' will be screened at the 74th edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF ) in Scotland and the 70th edition of the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) in Australia.

The synopsis of 'Ballad of a White Cow' read, "Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

The cast includes Maryam Moghadam, Alireza Sani Far, and Pouria Rahimi Sam.

'Ballad of a White Cow' was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in the US. The festival was held on June 9-20, 2021 in New York City and has won third place in the Competition Audience Award section of the 71st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival is an annual fortnight of cinema screenings and related events taking place each June. Established in 1947, it is the world's oldest continually running film festival. EIFF presents both UK and international films, in all genres and lengths. It also presents themed retrospectives and other specialised programming strands.

The 74th edition of EIFF will run from 18-25 August 2021 in Edinburgh.

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is an annual film festival held over three weeks in Melbourne, Australia. It was founded in 1952 and is one of the oldest film festivals in the world. MIFF is one of Melbourne's four major film festivals, in addition to the Melbourne International Animation Festival (MIAF), Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) and Melbourne Underground Film Festival (MUFF).

The next edition of MIFF will be held on August 5-22, 2021 in Melbourne.

