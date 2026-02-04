Imam Mahdi (AS): The world's savior

Mid-Shaban marks one of the important Islamic occasions - the birth anniversary of the last Shia Imam, known as the savior.

Imam Mahdi (AS) is known as the Savior among Shias, who believe he will reappear on earth as per divine decree, establishing peace and ridding the world of injustice, discrimination, and other instances of evil.

Imam Mahdi (PBUH)’s father, Imam Hassan al-Askari, would keep his birth and identity from the tyrants of the time, who had learned about the divine prophecy concerning Imam Mahdi. Their efforts and ill intentions, however, failed to either come in the way of the Imam’s birth or harm him afterward.

Shias thus await the Imam’s reemergence, which is expected to transpire on a Friday, with enthusiasm.

Mid-Shaban has special significance for Muslims throughout the world and is marked by devotion and celebration among Muslims, especially the Shia, as they join the celebrations every year to mark the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (PBUH).

Shias around the globe are decorating their houses, mosques, and Islamic Centers, and holding celebrations for the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi, peace be upon him.

The event, widely known as Jashn-e Nimeh Sha’ban in Iran, is marked by millions of people.

Jashn-e Nimeh Sha’ban, which is annually celebrated at Jamkaran Mosque, has been registered on the national heritage list.

Hidden by God, Imam Mahdi is an important figure for all Muslims, and accordingly, this is an important event for the people as they arrange their wedding ceremonies on this night to bring a life-long happiness to their marital life. Expectedly, wedding halls are all previously booked for the Mid-Shaban night, and it is a night for many openings.

Many studies are conducted on Imam Mahdi, as a restorer of the political power and religious purity of Islam, and the academic discipline devoted to these studies is dubbed Mahdaviat, an Arabic term used for anything related in one way or the other to the Savior Imam Mahdi.

The birthday ceremony of Imam Mahdi is Iran's biggest festival of lights and happiness across the country, and all Shia and Sunni Muslims, and even non-Muslims, celebrate the event and share their happiness. According to Islamic beliefs, the Savior Imam Mahdi will be accompanied by Jesus Christ after his reappearance and in his fight against evil.

Keeping up with the tradition, the people distribute cookies, sweets, and juice on the streets, greeting the passers-by with congratulations.

Another part of the Mid-Shaban ceremonies and celebrations is fireworks, the apex of which can be seen in Tehran’s Milad Tower, which lights the night sky of the capital.

MNA