'Kulbarf' finds way to 2 intl. festivals

BZN will be held on September 9-12 and IFF will be held on September 18-19.

'Kulberf' is the first feature film by Milad Mansouri, who was previously nominated for 6 awards at the Bulgarian Film Festival in his first international appearance.

The cast includes Hossein Soleimani, Hossein Mehri, Deniz Motevaseli, Mahtab Servati, Chia Babamiri, Ali Ferasati, Artin Amjadi, Payam Ahmadinia, and Ali Ansarian.

Iran’s late actor Ali Ansarian was named Best Feature Film Actor and Mehdi Rezaei won the Best Feature Film Cinematography in Bulgaria’s V.i.Z. Film Fest for the film ‘Kulbarf'.

'Kulberf' has won the Best Director Award, the Best Film Award, Best Feature Film Actor, and Best Feature Supporting Actor at the 2021 South America Awards.

