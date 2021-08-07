  1. Culture
Aug 7, 2021, 1:31 PM

'Kulbarf' finds way to 2 intl. festivals

'Kulbarf' finds way to 2 intl. festivals

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – 'Kulbarf' by Milad Mansouri has found its way to Bozeman International Film Festival (BZN) and San Francisco Iranian Film Festival (IFF).

BZN will be held on September 9-12 and IFF will be held on September 18-19.

'Kulberf' is the first feature film by Milad Mansouri, who was previously nominated for 6 awards at the Bulgarian Film Festival in his first international appearance.

The cast includes Hossein Soleimani, Hossein Mehri, Deniz Motevaseli, Mahtab Servati, Chia Babamiri, Ali Ferasati, Artin Amjadi, Payam Ahmadinia, and Ali Ansarian.

Iran’s late actor Ali Ansarian was named Best Feature Film Actor and Mehdi Rezaei won the Best Feature Film Cinematography in Bulgaria’s V.i.Z. Film Fest for the film ‘Kulbarf'.

'Kulberf' has won the Best Director Award, the Best Film Award, Best Feature Film Actor, and Best Feature Supporting Actor at the 2021 South America Awards.

HJ/5275465

News Code 177040
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177040/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News