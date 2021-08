The synopsis of 'Lasting' reads, "One day I wake up and see that nothing is the same as before! Suddenly I was separated from everything."

Fereshteh Marashi, Mohadeseh Maniei, Maryam Elhamian, Zohreh Partovi, Negin Sadeghian, Sanaz Taklimi, Omid Zare are among the cast members of this short film.

Some 16 short films will participate in this edition of the festival. The 23rd round of the Festival Internazionale Inventa Un Film will be held on August 4-8, 2021 in Italy.

